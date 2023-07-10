Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys beach volleyball match with her son Taimur on their Italian vacation

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying a summer vacation in Italy with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Taimur facing towards the beach volleyball court, enjoying the match with his arms folded, on Sunday evening. She added the caption, "Beach Volleyball" (heart emojis) and stated that the match was between US and Norway as she added the emojis of the US flag and Norway flag, and also wrote, "What a match (okay emojis)." She also shared another picture from the beach volleyball match where the players were seen playing and she added a “Vibe” GIF to the picture as well.





Not only the beach volleyball match, Kareena also shared some more stills from the scenic beauty of Italy. She posted a picture of the greenery from the balcony of her hotel room. She wrote along with it, "Good morning (rainbow and red heart emojis)." The Laal Singh Chaddha actress added a sneak peek of her lavish dinner, a close-up image of a red bowl with soup placed next to a lit red candle. There were other dishes too on the table. Kareena added 'dinner time!' GIF to the photo.Last week, Kareena shared a picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan from their vacation where the two were looking casual and classy at the same time at their beach lunch. Kareena was seen wearing a blue and white striped oversized shirt over a red bikini, whereas Saif opted for a blue shirt with a cool cap. The couple were sitting at a lunch table with drinks on their front. She also added the caption, "Summer Lunches ( rainbow emoji, red heart emoji, and star emoji)", with her photo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan on 16 October 2012 after four years of dating. The couple welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan on 20 December 2016 and their second son Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. She often shares pictures and videos of her family and the fun that they have with each other on her social media handles.

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen on-screen in The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is all set to hit the theatres in March 2024. She has also Hansal Mehta's directorial The Buckingham Murders lined up for release.



