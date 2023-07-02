Search icon
The Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma-starrer to release on this date

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, The Crew will hit theatres worldwide on March 22, 2024.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

The Crew/File photo

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu as the three main leads, The Crew has been one of the most awaited films since its announcement as the audiences have been waiting to watch an all-female cast leading the project. This wait won't last much longer as the makers have finally announced the release date of The Crew.

Also starring Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh, the film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under their banners Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network. The Crew will release in theatres worldwide on March 22, 2024, ahead of the festive occasion of Holi on March 24 next year.

Shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi, Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu's film is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The Crew will mark the second collaboration between Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the female buddy comedy film Veere Di Wedding, which featured Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. The film was a commercial success earning a worldwide gross of over Rs 130 crore.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, sisters Sonam and Rhea's Veere Di Wedding clashed at the box office with their own brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor-starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. The latter, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, was a commercial failure but won the hearts of the cinephiles on its digital release.

