'Kareena Kapoor Khan, baby boy are safe, healthy,' says Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed his second child with his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday, thanked fans and well-wishers for their love and said that mom and their newborn son are "safe and healthy".

In an official statement issued by Saif Ali Khan, he said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Saif and Kareena are already parents to their four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday where she delivered their son. Post the news, greetings for the couple poured in from their industry colleagues and friends.

Earlier while announcing about welcoming a second child, Saif and Kareena had released a joint statement which read as "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

During an interaction with The Times of India, when Randhir Kapoor was asked about Taimur's reaction to becoming a big brother, the veteran actor said, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in on social media pages from celebrities, fans and well-wishers too. Karisma Kapoor congratulated her little sister Kareena by sharing their unseen childhood photo with Randhir Kapoor on her Instagram page.

(Inputs from ANI)