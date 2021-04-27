'Want to look into her eyes, tell her...': Karan Johar would like to have THIS actor as his dream dinner guest

Karan Johar recently made an appearance on a celebrity-based cookery show titled Star vs Food. The ace filmmaker stepped out of his comfort zone and prepared a meal for the very first time under supervision. He tried his hand at cooking his favourite Japanese dish, Katsu Curry alongside soft shell Crab Sushi. While showcasing his culinary skills, Karan was asked many questions that he enjoyed answering amid getting petrified while cooking.

When asked who is the best female actor according to him and would make a perfect dinner guest, Karan revealed, "I would love to actually have a meal with Meryl Streep. I have never never never met her, but I want to have a meal with her. I want to look into her eyes and tell her that she is the best person on planet earth, the best artist on planet earth. She would be my ideal dinner guest."

On describing himself as a snack, KJo said, "If I was a snack, I would be Chutney Sandwich because I am spicy in between but I can really cover it up well."

Karan also revealed his signature dish stating, "What I love or what do I represent? My signature dish would be a quiche. I like a quiche. Lots are happening in there, but it can be served really."

Talking about the weirdest food he ever tasted, Johar said, "So I am not very adventurous with food. Well, someone gave me a rabbit that looked like chicken once and I ate it and I really wondered why this chicken is tasting so amazingly different and delicious and it was at a French restaurant in Paris and I was like you know making conversation with the guest right after that and I was like I have always been told like nobody really serves chicken in Paris because it isn’t considered the standard meat and they said but there wasn’t any chicken today on the menu. I said ya I ate chicken. They said no you ate rabbit. And then I went hopping back home."