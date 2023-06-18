Search icon
Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya reception: Sunny Deol distributes laddoos to paps, netizens say 'ek ek dabba hi baant dete'

Sunny Deol, along with his younger son Rajveer Deol, was seen distributing laddoos to paps at his elder son Karan Deol's wedding reception with Drisha Acharya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Sunny Deol/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Sunday, June 18. After the wedding ceremony in the afternoon, the Deol family hosted a grand reception for their friends in the Hindi film industry.

At the reception venue, Sunny Deol and his second son Rajveer Deol, who both looked dapper in black, were seen distributing laddoos to the paparazzi. The video, which has been shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, has gone viral on social media.

However, netizens had amusing reactions to the clip as many of them commented that the Deol family should have given boxes of sweets to the shutterbugs, who keep waiting for hours to take the celebrities' pictures. One of them wrote, "Ek ek dibba hi bant dete. Itni bhi kya kanjusi? Gareeb log hain dhoop me khade reh kar cover karte hain aap log ke events (Should have distributed a box each. Why so much stinginess? These poor people cover your events while standing in heat)." "Sunny paaji mithayi ke dabbe bantiye (Sunny Sir, distribute sweet boxes)", read another comment. A user also wrote, "Kaaafi sasti shaadi lag rhi hai yaar (This looks like quite an inexpensive wedding)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be seen next in Gadar 2, the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster of the same name. Also starring Ameesha Patel and director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles, the film is slated to release in theatres on August 11. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's crime drama Animal 2 and Akshay Kumar's satirical comedy OMG 2 at the box office. 

Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends
