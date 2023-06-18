photoDetails

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Karan Deol tied the knot with his girlfriend Drisha Acharya in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday, June 18.

Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's son Karan Deol tied the knot with his girlfriend Drisha Acharya, great-granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy, at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Sunday, June 18. The Deol including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol attended the day wedding ceremony. After the wedding, Karan shared the mesmerising photos from the ceremony with Drishya on his Instagram.

1. Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's outfits

1/5 Karan Deol wore an ivory sherwani and Drisha Acharya looked beautiful in a red lehenga for their special day. The couple is seen sharing a lovely moment in this candid click.

2. Karan Deol's caption for Drisha Acharya

2/5 Sharing their wedding photos, Karan penned a beautiful caption for Drishya, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows (red heart emoji). The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives."

3. Karan Deol thanks everyone for their wishes

3/5 The actor thanked everyone for their blessings and wishes as he continued, "We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!".

4. Karan Deol's 'best men'

4/5 Karan had earlier posted a picture with his father Sunny Deol and brother Rajveer Deol from the pre-wedding festivities with the caption, "Couldn’t be more grateful. My best men!".

5. The Deols