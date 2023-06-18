Search icon
Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Karan Deol tied the knot with his girlfriend Drisha Acharya in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday, June 18.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 18, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's son Karan Deol tied the knot with his girlfriend Drisha Acharya, great-granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy, at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Sunday, June 18. The Deol including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol attended the day wedding ceremony. After the wedding, Karan shared the mesmerising photos from the ceremony with Drishya on his Instagram.

1. Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's outfits

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's outfits
1/5

Karan Deol wore an ivory sherwani and Drisha Acharya looked beautiful in a red lehenga for their special day. The couple is seen sharing a lovely moment in this candid click.

2. Karan Deol's caption for Drisha Acharya

Karan Deol's caption for Drisha Acharya
2/5

Sharing their wedding photos, Karan penned a beautiful caption for Drishya, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows (red heart emoji). The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives."

3. Karan Deol thanks everyone for their wishes

Karan Deol thanks everyone for their wishes
3/5

The actor thanked everyone for their blessings and wishes as he continued, "We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!".

4. Karan Deol's 'best men'

Karan Deol's 'best men'
4/5

Karan had earlier posted a picture with his father Sunny Deol and brother Rajveer Deol from the pre-wedding festivities with the caption, "Couldn’t be more grateful. My best men!".

5. The Deols

The Deols
5/5

In this family picture, the groom is seen with Dharmendra, his father Sunny, and his uncle Bobby. Karan made his acting debut in Sunny's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019.

Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends
First-image
Mahila Samman Savings Scheme: Check interest rate, tax deduction, tax incentives and other benefits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
