Ranveer Singh hugs Sunny Deol tightly, tells him 'records aap hi todoge' ahead of Gadar 2 release; watch viral video

Ranveer Singh attended the sangeet ceremony of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol in Mumbai on Friday night (June 16) with his mother and father. Karan, who made his acting debut in his father's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019, is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Drisha Acharya, great-granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy, on June 18.

Several pictures and videos from the pre-wedding function last night have emerged online. In a video, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor is seen hugging the Border actor tightly and in another clip, the former can be heard giving the latter best wishes for Gadar 2 as he says "records aap hi todoge (you will break the records)". Both videos, originally shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram handle, have gone viral on social media.

Interestingly, Deol arrived at the venue dressed up as Tara Singh, his character from Gadar, wearing a grey kurta-pajama, brown blazer, and black shoes. After performing on the popular song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke at his son's sangeet ceremony, the actor changed his clothes to a black ensemble.

Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster of the same name, releases in cinemas on August 11. It also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, the son of its director Anil Sharma, in the lead roles and will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's crime drama Animal and Akshay Kumar's satirical comedy OMG 2 at the box office.

Before the much-awaited sequel, Ranveer Singh will be seen on the big screen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani in which he reunites with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The romantic comedy also features Sunny Deol's Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan as the main supporting cast.



