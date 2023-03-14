Kapil Sharma opens up on recent box office failures in Bollywood, says 'like Akshay Kumar...'

Kapil Sharma/File photo

Kapil Sharma is leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of his Bollywood comeback film named Zwigato, a social satire on the food delivery economy in India which takes its name from combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato. The Nandita Das directorial releases in cinemas on March 17 worldwide.

In a recent interview, the host of The Kapil Sharma Show was asked about the box office prospects of his film, considering the failures of recent big-budget Bollywood movies such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera, Vikram Vedha, and Shehzada among others over the past year.

Responding to the same, Kapil told Aaj Tak, "Some films are working, some are not. In the recent past, we saw some films that got a great response, for example, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Kantara also worked so well and we never even saw its promotions. I never blame anyone. As Akshay Kumar said, it is our fault only, we can't put it on anyone. It's the same public who has been showering love on you for all these years. So, if they don't like something about you or your work, you should find out the reason behind it."

Kapil stated that the OTT revolution is also the reason for "average" content being rejected by the audience. "When I was a kid, movies used to be a luxury for us. We never used to watch films weekly but once or twice a year. But today, we have so much content especially with OTT coming in. A person like me has started watching Korean, Iranian, or Dutch films now. After watching so much of content, how will you see an average film", the comedian concluded.



Zwigato will clash at the box office with Rani Mukerjee-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway at the box office. The Ashima Chibber-directed emotional drama is based on a real story of how an Indian mother fought against the entire nation of Norway for the custody of her children.