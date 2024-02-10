Twitter
Kangana Ranaut shares if she plans to become Prime Minister of India: ‘After watching Emergency, nobody will…’

Kangana Ranaut gives a witty reply when asked if she plans to become India's Prime Minister,

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 11:29 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut is all set to impress the audience with her upcoming biographical film Emergency. Recently, the actress was seen at an event where she was asked if she has any plans to become India’s Prime Minister. 

While attending the trailer launch of the upcoming movie Razakar: Silent Genocide Of Hyderabad, Kangana Ranaut was asked if she has any plans to become India’s Prime Minister, to which she laughed and answered, “I just did a film called Emergency. After watching that movie, nobody will want me as the Prime Minister.” 

In February 2023, Ranaut stated that she was not a political person but someone with political ideologies. On Twitter, she noted, “I am a sensitive and sensible person, not a political person. I was asked to join politics many times, I didn’t,” in response to a tweet by TV actor Uorfi Javed.

However, in November 2023, Kangana Ranaut expressed her openness to contest elections. The actress said to a reporter, “Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight).” However, the very next month, she dismissed the reports of her entering politics. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the movie Chandramukhi 2 which failed to perform well at the box office. She will be next seen in the movie Emergency which is a self-direction. 

The biographical film will see Kangana Ranaut playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi along with Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles. The film is set to release in theatres this year. Not only this, she is also set to reunite with Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan for an untitled project. She also has a suspense thriller alongside Vijay Sethupathi and a film called Noti Binodini in the pipeline. 

Read Is Kangana Ranaut dating mystery man she was spotted holding hands with? Here’s what we know

 

