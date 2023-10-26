Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood actors have become 'self-obsessed': 'Koi role karna ho sabse pehle gym chale jaate hain'

Kangana Ranaut, who is awaiting the release of her aerial actioner Tejas, questioned those actors and actresses who prioritise gym sessions while preparing for any role.

Kangana Ranaut is known for voicing her opinions against the Hindi film industry and her contemporaries. In a recent interview, while promoting her upcoming release Tejas, the National Award-winning actress took digs at those actors and actresses who priotirise their gym sessions when preparing for any role.

Speaking to Times Now Navbharat, the Panga actress told Times Now Navbharat, "Our actors and actresses have become very self-obsessed. They spend their days looking at mirrors, somewhere forgetting that they are not models or pop stars. Many seem to be so influenced by westernisation that they have lost sight of their role as actors. They seem to overlook the true essence of being an actor and are overly fixated on physical appearances."

She further questioned actors hitting the gym first to prepare for a role as she added, "Why do they always hit the gym first, regardless of the role or preparation required? I don’t know, gym mein karte hi kya hain (What exactly do they do at gyms?) I have never received any such roles. Even in the case of Tejas Gill, though combat training was necessary, I never resorted to gym workouts. That’s a different kind of training. It’s quite strange that most actors rely on the gym for every role preparation. It’s very superficial."

Talking about her upcoming release, Tejas stars Kangana as an IAF officer Tejas Gill. Directed by Saresh Mewara and produced by RSPV Movies, the aerial actioner will clash at the box office with Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial 12th Fail. The latter is based on the inspirational tale of IPS Manoj Sharma, portrayed by Vikrant Massey, who failed his 12th standard but cracked UPSC exam.



