Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood actors have become 'self-obsessed': 'Koi role karna ho sabse pehle gym chale jaate hain'

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood actors have become 'self-obsessed': 'Koi role karna ho sabse pehle gym chale jaate hain'

Kangana Ranaut, who is awaiting the release of her aerial actioner Tejas, questioned those actors and actresses who prioritise gym sessions while preparing for any role.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Kangana Ranaut is known for voicing her opinions against the Hindi film industry and her contemporaries. In a recent interview, while promoting her upcoming release Tejas, the National Award-winning actress took digs at those actors and actresses who priotirise their gym sessions when preparing for any role.

Speaking to Times Now Navbharat, the Panga actress told Times Now Navbharat, "Our actors and actresses have become very self-obsessed. They spend their days looking at mirrors, somewhere forgetting that they are not models or pop stars. Many seem to be so influenced by westernisation that they have lost sight of their role as actors. They seem to overlook the true essence of being an actor and are overly fixated on physical appearances."

She further questioned actors hitting the gym first to prepare for a role as she added, "Why do they always hit the gym first, regardless of the role or preparation required? I don’t know, gym mein karte hi kya hain (What exactly do they do at gyms?) I have never received any such roles. Even in the case of Tejas Gill, though combat training was necessary, I never resorted to gym workouts. That’s a different kind of training. It’s quite strange that most actors rely on the gym for every role preparation. It’s very superficial."

Talking about her upcoming release, Tejas stars Kangana as an IAF officer Tejas Gill. Directed by Saresh Mewara and produced by RSPV Movies, the aerial actioner will clash at the box office with Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial 12th Fail. The latter is based on the inspirational tale of IPS Manoj Sharma, portrayed by Vikrant Massey, who failed his 12th standard but cracked UPSC exam.

READ | Ahead of Tejas, five highest-grossing films of Kangana Ranaut

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

Man takes chained tiger for walk on busy road, viral video divides internet

Madhya Pradesh: Cop gives CPR to revive snake:, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Amazon Great Indian Sale:Here’s the best deals on gas stoves, get up to 83% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE