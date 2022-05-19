Kangana Ranaut reacts to Gyanvapi mosque row, says 'Lord Shiva resides in every particle of Kashi'

Gyanvapi mosque, Kangana Ranaut/PTI, File photo

Amid the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque controversy, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that 'Lord Shiva doesn't need a structure, he exists in each and every particle in Kashi'.

Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Dhaakad. The film which also stars Arjun Rampal in a key role will hit theatres on May 20.

Kangana recently visited Kashi Viswanath Temple to seek blessings for her movie and also performed a special Ganga Arti.

Kangana Ranaut said, "Just like there is Shri Krishna everywhere in Mathura and Lord Shri Ram everywhere in Ayodhya, similarly Lord Shiva exists everywhere." "Lord Shiva doesn't need a structure, he exists in each and every particle of Kashi", added the actor raising the 'Har Har Mahadev' slogan.

Her statement comes after the Supreme Court asked the Varanasi district magistrate to secure the wazu khana area where a Shivling was claimed to have been found during a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, without restricting the rights of Muslims to offer namaz.

Meanwhile, the Gyanvapi mosque survey report, compiled by a court-appointed commission, was on Thursday submitted to Varanasi civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar.

The report was submitted by special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh. He said that the report has been submitted in three sealed boxes containing a detailed written report, data cards of photographs and video clips of the survey since May 6 till 17.

Advocate Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was earlier appointed commissioner by Varanasi court to survey the Gyanvapi-Gauri Shringar complex but was later removed for leaking the information, said that several sculptures of Gods and Goddesses along with other structures related to Hindu belief were seen in the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.

The report submitted by Mishra stated: "Outside the barricading of the disputed area, the ruins of the old temple were found in which sculptures of Gods and Goddesses and patterns of lotus were seen. In the middle, stone sculptures of Sheshnag and `Nag phan` like patterns were seen. All the slabs seemed to be part of a big edifice."

The hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque case could not take place in a court in Varanasi on Wednesday as lawyers in the district were on a strike in protest against the remarks of a government official.