Kangana Ranaut heaps praise for south superstars Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Yash

Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

South superstars Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Yash and Ram Charna have been making headlines as their film Puspa: The Rise, RRR, KGF Chapter 2 broke box office records. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has also praised these actors for being grounded.

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared a collage photo of Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Yash with an appreciation note. She wrote, “South superstars are grounded and deeply rooted in their culture, apart from their talent and hard work their authenticity is what striking the cord with audience.”

In another Instagram story, the actress praised Yash and wrote, “Yash is the Angry young man India is missing since many decades. He fills that void which Mr Amitabh Bachchan left since seventies…. Wonderful.”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had dropped the trailer of her upcoming movie Dhaakad on Instagram. While sharing the trailer, she revealed that the action movie, which is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai, will be released theatrically on May 20.

Also Read: Dhaakad trailer: Kangana Ranaut makes fans skip a heartbeat in 7 fiery looks

Kangana Ranaut will be seen as Agent Agni in Dhaakad. while speaking to PTI, the actress said, "I enjoyed the love and admiration that came my way for the way I pulled off the action scenes in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense."

The actress continued, "When 'Dhaakad' came my way, I felt happy to see that someone had dared to visualise a woman in a hardcore commercial film as an action heroine. I'm all for dare-devilry and doing something that pushes the envelope. There's nothing that does it like a good commercial film."

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Saswata Chatterjee, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. Razy Ghai lauded the National Award-winning actor, saying that she has worked hard for the movie.