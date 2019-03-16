'Kalank' new posters: 'Bahaar Begum' Madhuri Dixit and 'Balraj' Sanjay Dutt look 'mysterious and enchanting'

The buzz around Kalank has grown four-fold ever since the movie's promos started coming out just a few days back. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sanjay Dutt in an avatar like never-seen-before.

The teaser of this film has not just been widely appreicated but it also gave us a glimpse of the world which Kalank is made in. Set in the pre-Independence era of 1940s, Kalank is a story, a twisted tale of love, that is based in the mohalla of Old Delhi.

Karan Johar, the producer of this film, unveiled 'Roop' Alia Bhatt's beautiful poster on her birthday on Friday. Not just Alia, the filmmaker also revealed the posters of 'Zafar' Varun Dhawan, 'Satya Chaudhry' Sonakshi Sinha and 'Dev Chaudhry' Aditya Roy Kapur.

The makers have now unveiled the posters of Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sanjay Dutt, and all we can think of is mystery. Both these posters have kept the mystery of their characters alive. Despite that both the posters manage to enchant us like never before.

See their posters here:

The makers of this film began promoting Kalank by first introducing the 'Men Of Kalank' Varun, Aditya and Sanjay. They then introduced the 'Women Of Kalank' on Women's Day on March 8. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in association with Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, Kalank has been helmed by 2 States director Abhishek Varman. It is slated to release on 17th April.