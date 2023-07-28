Kajol talks about friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals he would 'stab her with folk’ if she tried to do this

Kajol talks about her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan and says they are 'good friends'.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have often impressed fans with their chemistry onscreen and even in several interviews and award shows, fans have loved their chemistry. Recently, the actress talked about her friendship with SRK and revealed that they don't message each other on a regular basis.

In an interview with Mashable India, when asked if they both are best friends, Kajol said, “I think we're very very good friends. 'I know for a fact that if I ever had to call him up at 3 o’clock in the morning, he would pick up my phone and he knows vice versa.”

She further revealed their cute violence in friendship and said, “I do not message him every day ‘Good morning there’ and send him a flower photograph. I think he’d stab me with a nice fork if I ever tried it.”

Her comments on their friendship come days after she took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The actress said to a media portal in an interview, “What would you like to ask Shah Rukh Khan?" Thinking about it for a while, Kajol said in an intriguing manner, " I would ask him, How much did #Pathaan really make?”

Kajol is currently seen in the web series The Trial. Helmed by Suparn S Varma, the series also stars Kajol, Sheeba Chaddha, and Kubbra Sait and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jawan which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Helmed by Atlee, the action thriller also stars Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in key roles. Not only this, but Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone will also have a cameo in the film and will be seen in an action-packed avatar. The film is scheduled to release on September 7 in theatres.

