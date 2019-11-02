Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar to Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann, Rajkummar; Bollywood celebs wish Shah Rukh Khan

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan's 54th birthday arrived, social media pages were flooded with wishes for the superstar. From photos, videos to heartfelt messages, his millions of fans know how to shower love on him immensely. Many of them even cut cakes in the name of Shah Rukh and also indulged in charity as well. Many fan clubs even organised parties across the country and interestingly fans around the world marked their presence too.

How can celebrities be left behind? Several celebs from Kajol, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, Preity G Zinta, Farhan Akhtar to Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan Kunder, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, everybody took to their social media pages and wished Shah Rukh on his birthday. They posted it with photos and heartfelt long messages for him which are worth the read.

Karan shared a series of photos with SRK and wrote, "Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk... Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships... especially those that have such powerful silences...you have always been such a tremendous influence in my life! Like the best preacher teacher I have had the honour of calling my family...my journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come...thank you for being you...thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones...thank you for being my fathers best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know..."

