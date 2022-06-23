Headlines

Bollywood

Jug Jugg Jeeyo review: Critics call Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer 'winsome entertainer'

Jug Jugg Jeeyo review: A film about life and relationships, the preview shows of the film were held in Mumbai and Delhi Wednesday evening.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

Jug Jugg Jeeyo review: From Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta, the cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has left no stone unturned to promote their movie. Giving media interviews to making public appearances, the cast of the film has ensured that the audience knows about the film's release, urging them to watch the family entertainer on the big screen.

A film about life and relationships, the preview shows of Jug Jugg Jeeyo were held in Mumbai and Delhi Wednesday evening. And the first few reviews by critics who happened to have watched the film, are positive. 

READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan talks about fate of films at box office, says 'whether it is KGF, RRR...'

 

Dishing out a detailed review of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on twitter, "#OneWordReview...#JugJuggJeeyo: WINNER. Now for some #GoodNewwz… #JJJ is a winsome entertainer… Well-made entertainer. Balances drama, humour, emotions seamlessly… Director #RajMehta gets it right yet again… Watch it with your loved ones! #JugJuggJeeyoReview." He added, "Writing is the soul of #JugJuggJeeyo… The fireworks are reserved for the second half. Four episodes in particular - that occur one after the other - take the film to a dramatic high… The humour, injected at regular intervals, is sure to bring the house down. #JugJuggJeeyoReview."

Praising Varun Dhawana nd Kiara Advani, Taran wrote, "#VarunDhawan essays his part with precision. Watch him in the dramatic confrontations, you will realise he has come a long way as an actor… #KiaraAdvani is first-rate, gets the opportunity to make a strong impression in dramatic portions. #JugJuggJeeyoReview." 

Talking about Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's performance, Taran tweeted, "#AnilKapoor is flawless. Balances the dramatic highs and lows like a true veteran, puts up a sparkling act… Wonderful to see #NeetuKapoor on the big screen again. She’s brilliant. After #DoDooniChaar, here’s another film that stands out in her repertoire. #JugJuggJeeyoReview." 

Film critic Sumit Kadel wrote on Twitter about the film, "JJJ is the BEST FAMILY ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR.. Screenplay is thoroughly entertaining with excellent blend of humor & emotions. Director @raj_a_mehta deals with sensitive subject like divorce compellingly. This one is set to be a WINNER at the Box Office."

Trade analyst and film critic Rohit Jaiswal tweeted, "A complete family Entertaining film.
Rides on Comedy,hilarious moments, outstanding back to back comic sequences, excellent performance by entire starcast & MOST IMPORTANT E M O T I O N S its a well made beautiful film. #JugJuggJeeyoReview."

Check out some of the tweets about Jug Jugg Jeeyo reviews below:

JugJugg Jeeyo is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 24.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

