Bollywood

Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan talks about fate of films at box office, says 'whether it is KGF, RRR...'

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: "No matter how much we guess, analyse and predict the fate of a film, at the end of the day, there is no formula," Varun Dhawan said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry. In his decade-long career, Varun has delivered as many as 11 hit films. But as the audience is evolving in the post-pandemic era, and Indian cinema is passing through a sea change, Varun Dhawan, who is ready to face the box office results of his film JugJugg Jeeyo, says no formula can be fixed to predict the fate of a film.

Stating that post-pandemic things have changed, Varun asserted that the one thing that hasn't changed is that the audience still loves to go to the theatres and watch a film. Talking to IANS, Varun said, "Look, honestly speaking, no matter how much we guess, analyse and predict the fate of a film, at the end of the day, there is no formula and no one knows what works at the box office. And we have seen that in recent times. Post the pandemic, things have changed but the only unchanged factor is people still love going to the theatre and watch a film that is entertaining.

READ: Rocketry The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan opens on North vs South debate, asks 'why do we become a country...'

 

He added, "Whether it is a KGF, RRR, or Sooryavanshi, people watched them. But that does not mean that all larger-than-life event film works... as I said, there is no formula. Our film is a pure family drama that has emotion, comedy, and everything that we have grown up watching in a Karan Johar film!"

Earlier, while speaking to Pinvilla, Varun had said, "Nobody knows s***, Let’s just say it today on camera, nobody knows s***, nobody knows anything. Let’s be honest, I don’t think the trade knows anything. I don’t know that even the most successful producers know or directors, there’s nothing. Nobody knows anything."

 

While Karan Johar's earlier film Shershaah received immense love from the audience and critics after its direct OTT release, according to Varun, Karan has faith in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and the makers believe that the film deserves a theatrical release.

"You know, Karan is a big name in this industry and he has in-depth knowledge about the whole box office game. He watched and loved the film and decided to release it in theatres. We had offers from OTT platforms for its direct OTT release with good financial deals. But he is taking the risk of releasing it theatrically. "Even I have a share in the film as a producer because we had to restructure the finance post the pandemic. This is as much as my film and the audience are looking forward to that... it's a family entertainer coming from the house of Karan Johar. I know that our fans will love the film," Varun signed off.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Pajukta Kohli and Manish Paul releases on June 24.

