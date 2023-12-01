Jigarthanda Double X OTT: When and where to watch Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah's action-comedy film

Jigarthanda Double X starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah will be released on December 8, on Netflix, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The Tamil period action-comedy film Jigarthanda Double X starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, released on November 10, 2023, is all set to make OTT debut. The film is helmed by director Karthik Subbaraj and co-produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Alankar Pandian, and S. Kathiresan.

Roll-camera-action! Indha Pandyaa Blockbuster paaka ellarum vaanga!

Jigarthanda DoubleX is coming to Netflix on 8 December in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!

Coming soon in English.#JigarthandaDoubleXOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/r1OlgnTpLY — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) December 1, 2023

The film will be released on December 8, on Netflix, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Soon it will be released in English also. Sharing the news, Netflix wrote, "Roll-camera-action! Indha Pandyaa Blockbuster paaka ellarum vaanga! Jigarthanda DoubleX is coming to Netflix on 8 December in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi! Coming soon in English."

Jigarthanda DoubleX stars SJ Suryah, Raghava Lawrence, and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. Recently, director Karthik and much of the star cast – with the exception of Nimisha – came together for the success meet of the film in Chennai. There a reporter asked Karthik why he cast Nimisha in the film given that she is ‘not beautiful’.

Jigarthanda DoubleX is a prequel to Karthik’s 2014 hit Jigarthanda. Set in 1975, the film revolves around a filmmaker and a gangster collaborating to make a Western film. It was released on November 10 ahead of the Diwali weekend and has since made Rs 33 crore net in India.