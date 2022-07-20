'Expected Rs 30 cr profit, escaped with minor loss of...': Producer of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

Credit: File photo

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey, which was made on a huge budget, was released on April 22 this year. The makers of the film were expecting that the movie will bring a profit of Rs 30 crore, however, it turned out to be a flop in theatres.

In an interview, as per english.tupaki.com, the producer of the film, Dil Raju revealed that the makers were expecting profit in the beginning. He mentioned, “we expected a table profit of around 30 crores. Then the pandemic happened and we thought that a profit of 20 crores will be enough. It got reduced to 10 crores later and we thought that it would be okay if he get the investment back at one point in time. It was a flop in theatres but we escaped with a minor loss of 3-4 crores.”

He also talked about Rajkummar Rao’s Hit and said, “It got one crore on the first day and 1.5 crores on its second day. The collections improved a little bit on the third day. By the end of the first week, it got 4 crores. If this movie came out before the pandemic, it would gave got 15 crores. We lost that money but due to the digital, satellite, and OTT rights, we ended up in profits.”

Shahid's film Jersey was originally scheduled to clash with Yash's KGF Chapter 2, which is currently causing box office turmoil. Both films were scheduled to hit theatres on April 14. The picture was delayed due to a plagiarism accusation against the producers of Jersey, and it was finally released in theatres on April 22.

Also starring Shahid's real-life father Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role, Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name that starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the leading roles. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who also helmed the 2019 Telugu original film, the Hindi film is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Mrunal opened up on the comparisons between Shahid and Nani and even shared her opinion on the performances of both the actors. The Dhamaka actress even credited Nani and Shraddha's brilliant acts as the main reason for signing the Hindi film.

"Oh my god, that's such a difficult question", Mrunal was surprised at first when asked to pick between Shahid and Nani. She continued, "They both have perceived the character beautifully and I must confess that Nani and Shraddha are the reasons why I am a part of this film because their performances were so amazing and they set a benchmark quite high."

Adding on to her answer, Mrunal told DNA, "Both the actors, be it, Nani or Shahid, you can't compare them. They both shine in their own way. I am just so happy that this story was earlier only limited to the Telugu-speaking audience and now it's a Hindi film and can reach out to the world. I am just happy that we are celebrating the story."