Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Jaya Bachchan slams Kunal Nayyar for calling Madhuri Dixit 'leprous prostitute' in Big Bang Theory: 'Is this man insane'

Bollywood celebrities criticized Kunal Nayyar's dialogue calling Madhuri Dixit 'leprous prostitute in Big Bang Theory.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Jaya Bachchan slams Kunal Nayyar for calling Madhuri Dixit 'leprous prostitute' in Big Bang Theory: 'Is this man insane'
Jaya Bachchan-Kunal Nayyar

The popular sitcom Big Bang Theory is currently in the news after it landed into legal trouble. A political analyst recently filed a case against the OTT platform Netflix as according to him the show insulted Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. After the case came to the highlight, Bollywood celebs also criticized the dialogue used by Kunal Nayyar's character in the show.

According to ETimes, the veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan got furious over Nayyar’s dialogue and said, “Is this man insane? Badi gandi zubaan hai(he has a very bad . He needs to be sent to a mental asylum. His family should be asked what they think of his comment.”

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza also criticized the dialogue and called it “disrespectful and distasteful." Not only this, but the Bollywood actress turned politician Urmila Mantodkar said, “What?! I have no idea about the whole episode, so I shouldn’t be commenting. But if it is true, it is beyond outrageous. It shows their extremely cheap mentality. Do they really think this is humorous?”

The notice sent to Netflix reads, “My client is deeply concerned about the negative impact that such content can have on society, particularly in perpetuating harmful stereotypes and discrimination against women. This content is not only insensitive but also promotes sexism and misogyny, which is unacceptable in any form.”

According to the suit filed by Mithun Vijay Kumar, in season 2, while Jim Parsons's character Sheldon Cooper and Kunal Nayyar's character Raj Koothrapalli compared the two Bollywood actresses, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, Nayyar’s character used ‘derogatory and disrespectful remark’ for the latter.

In the episode in question, Sheldon Cooper calls Aishwarya Rai “the poor man’s Madhuri Dixit”, while Raj Koothrapalli counters with the reply, "Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute"

Though netizens and Bollywood celebs are criticizing the remark after it got highlighted, however, Madhuri Dixit has not said anything about the incident. Meanwhile, Big Bang Theory is a famous sitcom that aired in 2007 and the show has 12 hit seasons. 

Read Netflix gets legal notice over controversial The Big Bang Theory line calling Madhuri Dixit 'leprous prostitute'

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Sushmita Sen to Sara Ali Khan, these celebs rocked the ramp on day 3
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Aamir Ali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin attend Krishna Mukherjee's mehendi; bride-to-be shares memories from festivities
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mahavastu Tips: Ensure money flows into your house by balancing Fire element, here's how
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.