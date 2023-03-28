Search icon
Netflix gets legal notice over controversial The Big Bang Theory line calling Madhuri Dixit 'leprous prostitute'

In the legal notice, Mithun Vijay Kumar, a political analyst, points out that the remarks made by the character in Big Bang Theory against Madhuri Dixit are not only offensive but also defamatory.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Credit: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

A political analyst has sent a legal notice to streaming giant Netflix claiming the use of a 'derogatory term' against Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit in one of the episodes of Big Band Theory.

In the legal notice, Mithun Vijay Kumar, a political analyst, has asked the streamer to remove the first episode of season two where the character of Raj Koothrapalli, played by Kunal Nayyar, and Jim Parsons who plays Sheldon Cooper, compare Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. In the legal notice, Kumar points out that the remarks made by the character are not only offensive but also defamatory.

He has asked the streamer to remove the episode in question or face legal action for promoting discrimination against women. The legal notice has been sent to Netflix's office in Mumbai. Kumar tweeted, "Recently, I came across an episode of the show Big Bang Theory on Netflix where Kunal Nayyar's character uses an offensive and derogatory term to refer to the legendary Bollywood actress @MadhuriDixit. As a fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood, I was deeply disturbed by the dialogue. I found it highly derogatory and offensive towards Indian culture and women. So I asked my lawyer to send a legal notice to Netflix, requesting that they remove the episode from their platform. It's important to hold media companies accountable for the content they distribute, and I hope that @NetflixIndia will take this matter seriously."

"It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. "I was deeply troubled by the use of a derogatory term in one of the shows on Netflix - Big Bang Theory. This term was used in reference to the acclaimed actress Madhuri Dixit, and it was not only offensive and deeply hurtful but also showed a lack of regard for her dignity," Kumar said in a statement.

Big Bang Theory, a CBS sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, premiered in 2007 and concluded in 2019 after a 12-season run. The show revolved around Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), both physicists at Caltech, who share an apartment; Penny (Kaley Cuoco), a waitress living across the hall; and Leonard and Sheldon's friends and coworkers, aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali (Nayyar). All 12 seasons of the show are available on Netflix. (With inputs from PTI)

