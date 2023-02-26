Madhuri Dixit says marriage with Dr Sriram Nene has been tough due to his job: 'It is important to know your partner'

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit married Dr Sriram Nene at the peak of her career and relocated to the US to start a family. For years, the actress and the doctor lived in the US until she returned to restart her acting career back in India some years ago. Now, in a recent chat, Madhuri has spoken about how the initial years of their marriage was tough as Madhuri had to adjust to the demands of Sriram’s job.

Speaking on Dr Sriram Nene’s YouTube channel, Madhuri said, “It’s tough because of the kind of time you guys have to keep. Whether it's day night and the call schedules, sometimes your every other day call, sometimes you are on like maybe skip one day and you are on call. It’s hard because then you are the one who is looking after the kids, taking them to school, getting them back and stuff like that. Also, the timings, there might have something important happening but you are not there, because you are in the hospital looking after someone else. Sometimes I might be sick and you have to take care of someone else. Those are the things.”

However, the actor added that there were positives too as she realised her husband is saving lives and tending to sick people. The actress said, “But I guess it's also so heartening and I always used to feel so proud of you because whenever I saw you being so concerned about the patients you are looking after or fighting for their rights... I know in the hearts of hearts, you are a very good person. In a marriage, it is important to know your partner.”

Calling their marriage a ‘lovely journey’, Madhuri added, “We always had that partnership where we looked after each other and made sure the kids were always looked after, always felt loved and cared for. There are times when it is difficult but there are times when we know whatever we are doing in life is for the good and is something we both want."

Madhuri and Dr Nene tied the knot in 1999 after which she relocated to the US. Their two sons – Arin and Ryan – were born in 2003 and 2005 respectively. Madhuri and her family eventually returned to India about a decade ago.