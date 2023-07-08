Jawan: First footage from Shah Rukh Khan's much awaited actioner will be out on this date

A still of Jawan

Finally, the much-needed update for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is here. The much-awaited first footage of Shah Rukh Khan's film, Jawan, is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30 am. This exciting news was revealed by Shah Rukh Khan himself through his social media, fuelling the JAWAN frenzy among fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

Make sure to mark your calendars and join us in the countdown to the release of the Jawan Prevue. Get ready to embark on a thrilling cinematic journey with Shah Rukh Khan like never before. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare yourself for the excitement to come!

SRK uploaded a video on his social media account. In the video, Khan hinted at his mysterious character, who's good as well as evil, and wrote in the caption, "Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon. #JawanPrevueOn10July. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

मैं पुण्य हूँ या पाप हूँ?... मैं भी आप हूँ...



Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon…#JawanPrevueOn10July#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/GI3RqgVGqr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 8, 2023

A few days back there was a media report, Jawan has already earned Rs 36 crore two months before its release as the film has sold its music rights to T-Series for a whopping amount of Rs 36 crore. The music for the upcoming film is composed by Anirudh Ravichnader, who has composed chartbuster songs for films such as Vikram, Master, Beast, and Maari among others.

As per a report from boxofficeworldwide.com, "The recent announcement of the music rights sale to T-Series has set a new benchmark in the film industry. The deal, valued at Rs 36 crore, surpasses previous records and highlights the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding the movie. T-Series, known for its extensive music catalogue and successful partnerships, has secured the rights to the film’s music, elevating the project’s prospects further."

South superstar Nayanthara will be making her Bollywood debut with Jawan. It is reported that Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay, and Sanjay Dutt will be seen in pivotal cameos in the film. Though the star cast hasn't been officially announced, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu make up the supporting cast.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.