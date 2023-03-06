Janhvi Kapoor to make her South debut opposite Jr NTR with NTR 30, the actress says, ‘can’t wait to…'

Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Jr NTR who wooed the audience globally with his character in SS Rajamouli's RRR is now coming up with another pan-India biggie as he collaborates with Kortala Siva once again after Janta Garage. Though the makers had finalized the actor, the update for the lead actress was still pending and now finally, the makers have released the poster revealing Janhvi Kapoor as the lead actress in Jr NTR's upcoming film, currently titled NTR 30.

On Monday, on the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday, the makers of NTR 30 released a poster featuring the actress on Twitter and wrote, “She's the calm in the storm from the fierce world of #NTR30 Happy Birthday and welcome onboard #JanhviKapoor” the actress looked extremely elegant and fascinating in the poster.

Here's the post

Janhvi Kapoor also shared the poster with her fans on her social media account and wrote, “It is finally happening. Can’t wait to sail with my favorite Jr NTR” The actress will be making her South debut with this film alongside Jr NTR. The actress has earlier often expressed her desire to work with the RRR star and has called him one of his favourites.

Fans are equally excited for Janhvi Kapoor to make her debut alongside Jr NTR. The fans wished the best for the actress and also wrote, “Welcome to South India.” Netizens also loved the actress’ look in the poster and said, “dead full dead” another commented, “This is so good I am dying”

The actress was last in the movie Mili and she impressed everyone with her acting in the survival thriller. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Other than this, the actress also has Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkumar Rao in the pipeline.

