Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on being called 'nepotism ki bacchi', says 'I also feel like I’m at a disadvantage'

"It takes all of a second to reduce you to something insignificant", Janhvi Kapoor said on being called a 'nepo baby' in the film industry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on being called 'nepotism ki bacchi', says 'I also feel like I’m at a disadvantage'
Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor has been giving sincere performances in her last few films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Good Luck Jerry, and Mili. But the actress is often ridiculed for being a product of nepotism. In her latest interview, Janhvi opened up on how she deals with such criticism.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar India, Janhvi said, "it really hurts when you’re putting in the hard work, the sweat and blood, or undergoing the mental turmoil, and some random, anonymous person on the Internet goes like, 'Acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi?' (If you can’t act, why do you try, nepo-baby?) It takes all of a second to reduce you to something insignificant. On the other hand, if somebody says, ‘You were good in Mimi, but you could improve your performance in another film,’ then I respect that. You get to a point where you just have to acknowledge that some people are plain sad—for the lack of a better word—and are on a quest to snatch away your happiness."

She added that she feels she is at a 'disadvantage' since people won't come and watch her films from a 'neutral perspective'. "I may have gotten certain opportunities more easily, I also feel like I’m at a disadvantage. In the sense, people aren’t going to come and watch my films from a neutral perspective - they’re going to come in saying, 'Oh, she’s gotten by easily in life; she’s privileged'. So I have to convince them that I have something to offer; I work hard, and I value everything that I have been given. I love cinema, and I am not apologetic about it anymore, because I know I’m good at what I do...I’m just warming up", the actress added.

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. She also has Sharan Sharma's Mr. & Mrs. Mahi lined up in her kitty in which she plays a woman cricketer and is paired with Rajkummar Rao.

READ | Boney Kapoor breaks silence on reports of daughter Janhvi Kapoor signing Tamil film Paiyaa 2 opposite Arya

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Masaba-Satyadeep Misra marriage: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, others attend wedding party of newlyweds
Who is Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife who gets married for the third time?
Sexy Photos of Gandii Baat 6 actor Amika Shail that are 'too hot to handle'
Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023
Tata Punch EV, BYD Seal and other electric cars launching in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurugram: Traffic restrictions on Delhi-Jaipur Highway for 6 hours on February 9, check details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.