'Is there any hope for us?': Kangana Ranaut supports Resul Pookutty after he speaks of being shunned by Bollywood
Resul Pookutty recently opened up about being shunned by the industry after he won as Oscar following working with AR Rahman as a sound designer, editor, and music mixer for Slumdog Millionaire. Now, Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about nepotism in Bollywood showed her support for Resul. In a series of tweets, she wrote, "During the release week of Manikarnika when whole industry ganged up on Kangana, @resulp called her in a long conversation for about more than an hour, not only he appreciated the film but spoke about the major emotional & professional crisis he is facing because of Bullying."
In another tweet, Kangana said, "..post his Oscar, Kangana has always known the seriousness of Bullying in Bully-wood but no action was taken back then and now that we have lost a life still we are going in circles, is there any hope for us @PMOIndia? "
For the uninformed, Resul, replying to Shekhar Kapur, had tweeted saying, "Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses told me at my face ”we don’t need you” but still I love my industry,for it..."
He continued in his next tweet talking about "Oscar curse" and said, "@shekharkapur ...and much later when I discussed this with my @TheAcademy members friends they told me about #OscarCurse! It’s faced by everybody! I enjoyed going through that phase, when you are on top of the world &when you know people reject you, it’s the biggest reality check!"
Recently, AR Rahman had also opened up on not getting a lot of Hindi films despite being internationally recognised talent. He said there is a gang of people working against him due to which there are misunderstandings and a lot of rumours.