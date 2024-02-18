'Invalid and false claims': Rajkumar Santoshi granted bail, lawyer says 'prosecution itself has...'

The official statement issued by Rajkumar Santoshi's advocate, Mr. Binesh Patel states that they will appeal against the magisterial court's judgement.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, who is making his directorial comeback with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the period drama Lahore 1947, has been sentenced to two years in jail by a Jamnagar court in a cheque bouncing case.

According to ANI, the complainant, Ashok Lal, a prominent industrialist and shipping magnate from Jamnagar, claimed to have received 10 cheques of Rs 10 lakhs each, which subsequently bounced. Piyush Bhojani, the advocate representing Ashok Lal, confirmed the sentencing to ANI.

Now his lawyer Mr. Binesh Patel has issued an official statement that read, "First of all, the court has stayed its judgment for 30 days and granted Mr.Santoshi bail after we sought time to appeal against the judgment at a higher forum,."

He added, "The prosecution didn't produce any documentary evidence to prove that Mr. Santoshi had taken money at all. The prosecution itself has admitted that a third party had collected the said money from the complainant. In return the third party had provided altered eleven cheques of Rs.10 lakh each, which Mr. Santoshi was not aware of it. The magisterial court overlooked these facts and ruled against us. Therefore, on the ground of invalid and false claims, alterations happened in the cheques, the fact that the complainants do not want to present or call-in the said third party who had collected the money, about Mr.Santoshi does not know. So we shall appeal at a higher forum with the above-highlighted points and even more."

Meanwhile, Piyush Bhojani, the advocate for the businessman in the case, confirmed the sentencing to ANI on Saturday. According to the advocate, Lal contributed Rs 1 crore to Rajkumar Santoshi's film. Repaying the magnate, Santoshi allegedly sent him 10 cheques of Rs 10 lakh each. Once the checks were deposited in the bank within the stipulated time frame, they bounced, the businessman alleged, adding that he first tried to establish contact with the filmmaker over this matter.

However, he claimed that all attempts to establish contact with the filmmaker failed after which he filed a lawsuit under the Negotiable Instruments Act. During a hearing in the case on Saturday, the court ordered a two-year jail sentence for Santoshi while asking him to repay double the amount that he owes to the businessman.