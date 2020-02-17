Internet user edits Filmfare Awards Wikipedia page, calls 'Gully Boy' big win as 'Paid Award'

Since the time winners of Filmfare Awards 2020 were announced, it has been facing several controversies. Zoya Akhtar's directorial Gully Boy received maximum wins with 13 awards which are a record for most awards for a single film. Moreover, the film had also received 19 nominations which are the second most for a single movie. The leading actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, supporting actors Amruta Subhash and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Zoya Akhtar won top honours along with the Best Film.

This made Twitterati divided with many calling it biased and unfair. Several of them even called out the awards and made #BoycottFilmfareAwards trend on Twitter. One of the Internet users went a step further and added, "Paid Award" on Filmfare Awards Wikipedia page near Gully Boy's two columns.

Meanwhile, co-producer of Gully Boy, Farhan Akhtar penned a long note for team Gully Boy as they created a new record. He wrote on Instagram, "What a wonderful night..! Gully Boy breaks the Filmfare record for most awards to a single film. Congratulations @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @siddhantchaturvedi @ozajay @suzcapmer @ankurtewari @karshkale @vjymaurya @amrutasubhash @vivianakadivine @salvageaudiocollective"

He went on to write, "Congratulations to the BTS teams at @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms for all the effort and hours they put into supporting the creation of our film. Congratulations to the light boys, sound boys, setting dada’s, spot boys, drivers and all set support staff. Congratulations to all post-production teams, visual and sound, who worked on our film. And most of all, Congratulations to the rapper community for inspiring the film and supporting it with love and pride. Boht Hard..!!!! Aapka Time Aagaya."