Inside video of Hansika Motwani's 'best bachelorette ever' in Greece

The bride-to-be Hansika Motwani, who will soon wed Sohael Kathuriya, gave her admirers a peek at her bachelorette in Greece. Hansika shared a video on Instagram, describing it as the "best bachelorette ever." The video included a number of Hansika's pals, including actor Sriya Reddy.

Hansika walked into the scene facing away from the camera while donning a silk dress robe. The word "bride" was written on the back of her garment as she tossed her hair to one side. The bridesmaids were also visible in the clip wearing their personalized dress robes.

Check out the video here:

She began her pre-wedding activities on Wednesday. She was spotted at Mata Ki Chowki, where she was seeking for blessings for her future. The images and videos are currently trending on social media.

They were matching in red as Hansika chose a red saree and her fiance was seen donning a red traditional attire.

Meanwhile, we learned that Sohael is getting married for the second time. In 2016, he wed a woman by the name of Rinky Bajaj. Another intriguing truth is that Bajaj and Hansika shared a connection. In an old wedding video of Sohael and Rinky, Hansika could be seen take joy in the celebrations. You'll be surprised by the footage and the actress' relationship to Sohael's first marriage.

For the unversed, Hansika is best known for her work in Koi... Mil Gaya, Maha, and Romeo Juliet. On Wednesday, she shared a string of pictures of her boyfriend Sohael proposing to her in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the first photo, Sohael can be seen going down on his knee and proposing to Hansika for marriage. The duo stood inside a heart sign made with red petals and white candles.