Hansika Motwani, her fiance Sohael Khaturiya twin in red for pre-wedding festivities

Hansika Motwani, who will soon tie the knot with Sohael Khaturiya, on Wednesday kick-started her pre-wedding festivities. She was spotted at Mata Ki Chowki to seek blessings for her future life. The photos and videos are now going viral on social media.

Hansika opted for a red saree while her fiance was seen wearing a red traditional outfit, they were twinning in red. For the unversed, Hansika Motwani and Soheal Kathuriya's wedding happens to be a big fat Indian wedding, and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun.

Earlier, the Koi Mil Gaya actress was seen leaving for Mata Ki Chowki. Yogen Shah shared the video on his Instagram, and captioned it saying, "Hansika Motwani spotted leaving for her Mata ki chowki today in Mumbai."

Meanwhile, while researching a bit about Sohael, we got to know that the actress attended that this is his second marriage. He was earlier married to a woman named Rinky Bajaj in 2016. Here's another interesting fact, Bajaj was also a common friend of Hansika. In an old wedding video of Sohael and Rinky's wedding, Hansika was captured enjoying the festivities. The video and the actress' connection with Sohael's first wife will surely surprise you.

According to a report in India Today, Hansika and Sohael have been best of friends for quite some time. They are business partners as well, and together they have planned several events. After working closely together, Sohael and Hansika eventually fell in love with each other.

For the unversed, Hansika is best known for her work in Koi... Mil Gaya, Maha, and Romeo Juliet. On Wednesday, she shared a string of pictures of her boyfriend Sohael proposing to her in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the first photo, Sohael can be seen going down on his knee and proposing to Hansika for marriage. The duo stood inside a heart sign made with red petals and white candles.