Indonesian Youtuber recreates 'Najaa' song from 'Sooryavanshi', Akshay Kumar reacts

Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Sooryavanshi' has already become a blockbuster as it was the first major Hindi film to release post pandemic at the box office. The cop drama featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, while Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh made cameo appearances as Singham and Simmba respectively. 'Sooryavanshi' is the latest addition to the cop universe created by Rohit Shetty.

The film has been a great success at the global box-office too. Its popularity has now reached Indonesia with a famous YouTuber from the nation recreating the track 'Najaa' from the film. Vina Fan, a content creator from Indonesia, has given her own twist to the Bollywood tracks previously too. She and her friend Afri Aldo, who is also a content creator, are seen in the similar attire to the outfits that Katrina and Akshay wore. The two have put in their best efforts to match the choreography with the dance steps in the original track.

Their efforts have been recognised by Akshay Kumar himself when a netizen tagged him in a post sharing the recreated version. Akshay quote-tweeted her and said "Loved the recreation! Amazing effort." His reaction left both the content creators ecstatic as they thanked him on their Instagram accounts.





While Vina Fan wrote "Thank you so much @akshaykumar ji for a really nice respond on my video ..", Afri Aldo wrote "thank you sir @akshaykumar our struggle was not in vain".





'Sooryavanshi' also featured the remixed version of 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani', the iconic hit from the 90s. The other tracks in the film such as 'Aila Re Aillaa' and 'Mere Yaaraa' have also been chartbusters.