India's highest paid OTT star, charges Rs 18 crore per episode, it's not Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee

The world of OTT has witnessed major changes in the last 2-3 years and it would not be wrong to say that the growth of OTT platforms has opened a completely new world for the actors. The OTT platforms are now attracting a lot of top Bollywood actors and with actors like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonakshi Sinha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others deciding to shift to OTT platforms we can say that OTT platforms will only grow in the future.

Some of the most popular OTT platforms in India are Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema etc.

The rising popularity of OTT platforms has also helped several actors earn good amount of money and there are some who are earning money in crores.

Bollywood supertar Ajay Devgn made his OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar's crime thriller - Rudra: The Edge of Darkness in 2022. Ajay Devgn, 53, is one of the most popular mainstream actors to make his debut on OTT platform. According to multiple reports, Ajay Devgn charged Rs 125 crores for seven episodes of Rudra, which is the official remake of the British show Luther. The fee reportedly charged by Ajay Devgn means that he took home Rs 18 crore per episode, which makes him the highest paid OTT actor in India.

Meanwhile, another actor who is earning praise for his performance on OTT platforms is Manoj Bajpayee. The versatile actor earned rave reviews for his portrayal of Srikant Tiwari in crime thriller series The Family Man. According to reports, Manoj Bajpayee was paid Rs 10 crore as fees for his performance in the second season of Family Man.