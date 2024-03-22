Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: Delhi NCR witnesses clear skies amid rainfall in southern India, check IMD forecast

Imtiaz Ali thinks this actress is ‘better performer’ than Deepika Padukone: ‘Very tough but…’

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, was hired when she was 15 years old, helps to run Rs 830000 crore firm, his salary...

AUKUS countries announce team to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australian Navy

REVEALED: Reason why MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: Delhi NCR witnesses clear skies amid rainfall in southern India, check IMD forecast

Imtiaz Ali thinks this actress is ‘better performer’ than Deepika Padukone: ‘Very tough but…’

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, was hired when she was 15 years old, helps to run Rs 830000 crore firm, his salary...

Indian players with maximum strike rate in IPL history

9 Indian web series adapted from Hollywood shows 

Left arm spinners to take most wickets in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Imtiaz Ali thinks this actress is ‘better performer’ than Deepika Padukone: ‘Very tough but…’

Meet Aamir's heroine, who once worked in hotel for Rs 900, grabbed headlines for 17-minute kissing scene, now earns...

Priyanka Chopra to reportedly make her Bollywood comeback with this director in action film

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Imtiaz Ali thinks this actress is ‘better performer’ than Deepika Padukone: ‘Very tough but…’

Imtiaz Ali reveals who he thinks is a 'better performer' than Deepika Padukone in Cocktail.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 07:52 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Imtiaz Ali and Deepika Padukone
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Imtiaz Ali is currently busy promoting his upcoming directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila. The filmmaker, who has directed stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and others, recently talked about who he thinks is a better performer between Deepika and Kareena. 

Imtiaz Ali was recently seen promoting his film Amar Singh Chamkila and during one of the interviews with Connect FM Canada, the filmmaker was asked to choose the better performer between Kareena from Jab We Met and Deepika Padukone from Cocktail. The filmmaker who directed Jab We Met and wrote the script of Cocktail chose Kareena Kapoor and said, "Very tough but let me say Kareena because I was the director." 

Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor was loved by the audience. The duo's chemistry in the film and the songs of the movie won hearts of the audience. Helmed by Homi Adajania and written by Imtiaz, the film was also a hit and netizens couldn't stop praising Deepika Padukone's performance in the movie. 

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and is a biographical film based on the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his assassination. The film also marks Imtiaz Ali's comeback to direction after 4 years and is set to release on Netflix on April 12. 

Talking about the reason for choosing Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the movie, Imtiaz Ali said, "When you see the film, I am sure you'll say this was the only perfect cast. I needed actors who could sing! Diljit for a fact as he has lived in Punjab - he believes he is the No. 1 Chamkila fan in the world - entitles him to be in this movie. Parineeti has a striking resemblance to Amarjot." 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Delhi NCR witnesses clear skies amid rainfall in southern India, check IMD forecast

When Akshay Kumar took revenge like Ratan Tata, bought same property from where he...

Who was Sajid, barber accused of killing 2 brothers in UP's Badaun?

India's youth becoming job-provider instead of job-seeker: PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh

‘Sundar Pichai to join Apple…’: Highest paid Indian CEO’s image with Apple chief Tim Cook goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement