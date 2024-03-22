Imtiaz Ali thinks this actress is ‘better performer’ than Deepika Padukone: ‘Very tough but…’

Imtiaz Ali is currently busy promoting his upcoming directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila. The filmmaker, who has directed stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and others, recently talked about who he thinks is a better performer between Deepika and Kareena.

Imtiaz Ali was recently seen promoting his film Amar Singh Chamkila and during one of the interviews with Connect FM Canada, the filmmaker was asked to choose the better performer between Kareena from Jab We Met and Deepika Padukone from Cocktail. The filmmaker who directed Jab We Met and wrote the script of Cocktail chose Kareena Kapoor and said, "Very tough but let me say Kareena because I was the director."

Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor was loved by the audience. The duo's chemistry in the film and the songs of the movie won hearts of the audience. Helmed by Homi Adajania and written by Imtiaz, the film was also a hit and netizens couldn't stop praising Deepika Padukone's performance in the movie.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and is a biographical film based on the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his assassination. The film also marks Imtiaz Ali's comeback to direction after 4 years and is set to release on Netflix on April 12.

Talking about the reason for choosing Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the movie, Imtiaz Ali said, "When you see the film, I am sure you'll say this was the only perfect cast. I needed actors who could sing! Diljit for a fact as he has lived in Punjab - he believes he is the No. 1 Chamkila fan in the world - entitles him to be in this movie. Parineeti has a striking resemblance to Amarjot."

