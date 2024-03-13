Twitter
Bollywood

Imtiaz Ali says Amar Singh Chamkila's music became one of the reasons for his death: 'He was just trying to...'

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila featured Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra as the late singer and his wife, who were assassinated in 1988. The A R Rahman musical wil start streaming on Netflix from April 12.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 06:29 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is awaiting the release of his upcoming musical film Amar Singh Chamkila, based on the life of the late revolutionary Punjabi singer. Known as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab', Chamkila and his wife, singing partner Amarjot Kaur were assassinated in 1988.

To promote his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit on Tuesday, March 12. When one netizen asked him, "Chamkila is infamous for his controversial lyrics - according to you was his music bold or controversial?', the director replied, "I do know his music was controversial. That became one of the reasons for his death. His work was bold but not in a provocative way - he was just trying to record what he has seen around in his own life. he was specifically famous for his lyrics and we have tried our best to replicate it."

The upcoming film stars Diljit Dosanjh as Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra as his wife Amarjot. On being asked, "What made you choose Diljit and Parineeti for the roles of Chamkila and Amarjot?", Ali answered, "When you see the film, I am sure you'll say this was the only perfect cast. I needed actors who could sing! Diljit for a fact as he has lived in Punjab - he believes he is the No. 1 Chamkila fan in the world - entitles him to be in this movie. Parineeti has a striking resemblance to Amarjot." 

An AR Rahman musical, Amar Singh Chamkila will start streaming on Netflix from April 12. The film will mark Imtiaz's return to direction after four years since his last release was the 2020 romantic drama Love Aaj Kal. He has previously made critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Jab We Met, Rocktar, Tamasha, and Highway.

READ | Meet actor, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, then gave seven Rs 100-crore films; is connected to Akash Ambani

