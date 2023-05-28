Search icon
IIFA Awards 2023 complete list of winners: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt win top acting honours; Drishyam 2 bags Best Film

IIFA Awards 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi on May 27, Saturday. While Drishyam 2 bagged Best Film, R Madhavan lifted the Best Director trophy for his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan-R Madhavan/IIFA Instagram

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards was held in Abu Dhabi in the last weekend of May 2023 with the IIFA Rocks event held on Friday, May 26, and the main awards night on Saturday, May 27. 

Various celebrities such as Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan, Sara Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra, and others attended the gala event.

The crime thriller film Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna was awarded Best Picture, and R Madhavan lifted the Best Director trophy for his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actor and Best Actress trophies for their incredible performances in Vikram Vedha and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively.

Here's the complete list of winners

Best Picture - Drishyam 2

Best Director - R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Performance In A Leading Role Male - Hrithik Roshan, Vikram Vedha

Best Performance In A Leading Female - Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Performance In A Supporting Role Male - Anil Kapoor, JugJugg Jiyo

Best Performance In A Supporting Role Female - Mouni Roy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Debut Male - Shantanu Maheshwari, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan, Qala

Best Debut Female - Khushalii Kumar, Dhokha: Round D Corner

Best Playback Singer Male - Arijit Singh, Kesariya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Playback Singer Female - Shreya Ghoshal, Rasiya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Music - Pritam Chakraborty,  Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Story Original - Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Sheikh, Darlings

Best Story Adapted - Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema - Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Ved

Oustanding Achievement in Indian Cinema - Kamal Haasan

Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema - Manish Malhotra

In the IIFA Rocks event, Gangubai Kathiawadi bagged three trophies. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 won two awards, while Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Monica O My Darling, and Drishyam 2 lifted one trophy each. The IIFA Awards 2023 night was hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, while Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao hosted the IIFA Rocks musical event.

