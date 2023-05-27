IIFA Awards 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi wins big in technical category, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 bags 2 trophies

Gangubai Kathiawadi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2/File photos

IIFA Awards are one of the most awaited events in the Hindi film industry calendar each year. The 23rd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards are currently being taking place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with the IIFA Rocks event held on Friday, May 26, night and the main award set to take place on Saturday, May 27 night.

Actor Rajkummar Rao and choreographer-director Farah Khan were the hosts last night where Badshah, Amit Trivedi, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhbir, and Nucleya made the stars dance to their tunes. The technical awards were also presented with Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi leading the charge with three wins for cinematography, screenplay, and dialogue.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 followed next with awards in choreography and sound design categories. Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Monica O My Darling, and Drishyam 2 lifted one trophy each for background score, special effects, sound mixing, and editing.

Here are the people who won the IIFA Technical Awards 2023

Best Cinematography - Sudeep Chatterjee - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay - Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue - Utkarshini Vashishtha, Prakash Kapadia - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Background Score - Sam CS - Vikram Vedha

Best Sound Design - Mandar Kulkarni - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Editing - Sandeep Francis - Drishyam 2

Best Choreography - Bosco Caesar - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Special Effects - DNEG and Redefine - Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Sound Mixing - Gunjan A Sah, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe - Monica O My Darling

The main awards will be held tonight with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal as the hosts. Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and Jacqueline Fernandez will give energetic and amazing performances. The ceremony will be later telecast on Colors TV.



