Bollywood

'I said 10 years back that he is a dramatic actor': Pankaj Kapur is all praises for son Shahid Kapoor

During an interaction, Shahid Kapoor's father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur praised his son for his work from the past 10 years.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 02:12 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor has been entertaining the masses for 16 years now. The actor started as a chocolate boy hero and was adored by female fans especially for it. Then in 2009 with Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey, Shahid showed that he can do intense roles with grey shades as well. It was his role as Haider Meer in Vishal's Haider that created a new era for the talented actor and then there was no turning back for him.

In these many years post Haider, Shahid left an impressive mark with his role in movies namely Udta Punjab, Rangoon, Padmaavat and the latest being Kabir Singh. During a recent interaction with PTI, Shahid's dad and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur was all praises for him. He stated, "Not just because he is my son, but as a colleague and as an actor, I could see the potential in him even 10 years back, when he was only being judged as a good-looking chocolate hero."

The Maqbool actor also said, "I said 10 years back that he is a dramatic actor and as time will pass, people will see his ability as an actor. And now suddenly people have started recognising -- ‘oh he can do this, he can do that’. When an actor gets an opportunity to do things, only then can he prove his mettle."

He concluded by saying, "We have had examples in our industry of people working for 30-40 years because of their ability to act. Your looks leave you after a point, you don’t look the same way you did when you were in your 20s or 30s. After that, you have only your ability to show."

