'I love you Malti Marie': Priyanka Chopra thanks daughter for making her 'mama', drops cute photos on Mother's Day

Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra dropped adorable photos with her daughter Malti and mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Miller Jonas.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Im so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grandmothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more greatful you’re mine!”

She mentioned, “To all the moms out there.. the ones I have a privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don’t… you are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the nurtures who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude. Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed.”

She further added, “And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me. #HappyMothersDay to all celebrating.”

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Delhi as she came for her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s engagement with Raghav Chadha. While attending her cousin Parineeti's engagement, Priyanka Chopra and her brother Siddharth went outside for a photo session. The actress offered a namaste to the photographers.

On Saturday morning, the actress took a flight to Delhi to attend her cousin Parineeti's engagement celebration at Delhi's Kapurthala House. Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's husband, and Malti Marie, their daughter, were absent from the engagement ceremony. Due to current tour commitments with his boy band Jonas Brothers, the singer was unable to attend the festivities.

Priyanka was looking stunning in a dramatic yellow ruffled saree paired with a corset blouse. She was seen posing with her brother Siddharth Chopra and Parineeti's father Pawan Chopra. She also obliged the photographers with some of her red carpet moves.