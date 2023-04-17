'I fear he may not...': When Katrina Kaif confessed she was not as close to Ranbir Kapoor's family

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif has been in the limelight for a long time, especially since Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor posted a cryptic note about 'marriage' on Instagram which fans thought was an indirect dig at her son's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dated for a good seven years from 2009 to 2016.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were often spotted together even at Kapoor family get-togethers, however, it was reported at the time that Ranbir Kapoor's family was not very fond of Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif herself confessed about the same in an interview with GQ in 2015 and had opened up about her equation with Ranbir Kapoor and also confessed to not being close to his family as she would want to be.

Katrina Kaif had said, "I am not as close to Ranbir’s family as I would like. But I would like to hang out with them more. The family would be a defining factor when I make the decision to marry. I am a very responsive person. So, if my partner gives me what I need, I can be the best girlfriend you can wish for."

Katrina Kaif, in the same interview, also spoke about her "greatest fear". "If and when I get married and I am standing at the altar or the mandap, he may not love me completely. That he may not know his mind well enough to be making those commitments. The anticipation of heartbreak is my only fear," Katrina Kaif had said.

As of now, Ranbir Kapoor is married to Alia Bhatt since April 2022 and Katrina Kaif is happily married to Vicky Kaushal.