Isha Ambani is all smiles after enjoying dinner date with husband Anand Piramal and friends, video goes viral

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal/Photo via Viral Bhayani's instagram

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani often grabs the limelight when she is spotted out and about in Mumbai. Many photos and videos of Isha Ambani go viral on social media among which is an unseen video from Monday night as Isha Ambani along with her husband Anand Piramal were seen exiting a restaurant after enjoying a dinner date with their friends.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal can be seen exiting a Mumbai restaurant with their friends after enjoying a casual dinner. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal could also be seen leaving the restaurant in separate cars after posing happily for the paparazzi.

READ | Suhana Khan shares adorable moment with brother AbRam Khan during MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match, video goes viral

The dinner was more on the casual side as Isha Ambani chose to wear a silk printed co-ord set with her hair tied up and glasses, flaunting a no makeup look. On the other hand, Anand Piramal was also dressed in a blue t-shirt and black pants.

Watch the video of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal here

Recently, a mushy video of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal went viral from the NMACC event. The mushy video was shared on Instagram in which Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani could be seen, so in love, stealing a romantic moment for themselves. In the video, Anand Piramal could be seen giving a sweet peck on Isha Ambani's hand amid the NMACC gala. Anand Piramal's romantic gesture towards Isha Ambani left her blushing.

READ | Viral! Sara Tendulkar shares stunning photos from Goa vacation, netizens ask 'Iss hotel me bhi Shubman Gill hai kya'

Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center (NMACC) was recently launched. The gala was a grand event honouring the culture of India and had the entire Ambani family in attendance including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani.