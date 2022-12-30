Hrithik Roshan feels he 'did too much' in Koi Mil Gaya, says 'my kids could see it too'

Hrithik Roshan in Koi Mil Gaya/File photo

The 2003 science-fiction film Koi Mil Gaya earned Hrithik Roshan two Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Actor (Critics). Hrithik believed that his performance as Rohit Mehra, which he considers his favourite one, will stand the test of time until he showed the film to his own sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

In a recent interview, the Super 30 star said that he feels he 'did too much' in the film directed by his own father Rakesh Roshan, and added that his own kids felt emotional while seeing his performance, but they could also see that their father could have done less in the film.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Hrithik said, "My favourite performance which I thought would last was Koi Mil Gaya. I was so close to that character. Very recently, proudly, secretly proud, showed the film to my boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. While watching that film through their eyes, I could just tell that I did too much. The world is changed. Everything is evolved."

"My kids could see it too. And we had a very healthy discussion after that. They got the emotions and had tears in their eyes. But, they could also discern that there were parts that I could have done less. And they were giving examples of the TV shows that they have seen. There is a TV show, I can’t remember the name, it has a doctor who’s mentally challenged and the way he has performed and expressed in that. I was very glad that I could suss that out while I was watching the film", the actor added.

Hrithik, who was last seen in Vikram Vedha, concluded, "It shows that I have moved with the times. It’s not like I have stayed attached to that performance and I can’t look beyond it. Little pat on the back for myself. Koi Mil Gaya was one performance I thought will last but that is also gone".

Koi Mil Gaya was expanded into the Krrish franchise with the sequel Krrish released in 2006 in which Rohit's son Krishna Mehra turns into the superhero Krrish. The threequel Krrish 3 was released in 2013 and Rakesh Roshan has said multiple times that he is working on Krrish 4.



