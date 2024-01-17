Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

Headlined by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, the Siddharth Anand film Fighter also stars Rishabh Sahwney, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Akshay Oberoi among others in pivotal roles.

The aerial action entertainer Fighter is among the most awaited films since its announcement. The trailer of the film, headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was released on Monday and has been applauded for its enthralling visuals, powerful dialogues, sizzling fresh chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and goosebumps-worthy background music.

The trailer has created extreme buzz for Hrithik and Deepika's film and has stormed the internet in its first 24 hours. It has collected 102 million views and counting across all the social media platforms. The trailer also became the most-watched YouTube video and also trended at No. 1 on YouTube in the first 24 hours since its release.

Fighter is Hrithik and Deepika's third collaboration with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang! and War, and Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan, respectively. The other films directed by Anand are Anjaana Anjaani, Ta Ra Rum Pum, and Salaam Namaste. The upcoming aerial actioner is his eighth film.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles."

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, the Siddharth Anand directorial releases in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day. The film also stars Rishabh Sahwney, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.



