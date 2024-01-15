Headlines

Not Kiara Advani, this actress was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had also announced his recent blockbuster Animal with this actress opposite Ranbir Kapoor before replacing her with Rashmika Mandanna.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

Kabir Singh/File photo
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is riding high on the success of his second Bollywood film Animal, which has grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide. The crime drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi among others.

The Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna replaced Parineeti Chopra in the film. While talking about the same in an interview after Animal's mammoth success, the filmmaker also shared that she had considered Parineeti for his first Hindi film Kabir Singh too. Eventually, Kiara Advani played the female leading role of Preeti Sikka opposite Shahid Kapoor's titular role of Kabir Singh in the 2019 film.

Talking to Komal Nahta on replacing Parineeti in Animal, Sandeep said, "Actually, galti mera hi hai. I said, ‘Ho sake toh maaf karo mujhe (It's my fault. I told her to forgive me).’ I signed her (Parineeti Chopra) one and a half years before the shoot and for some reason, I didn’t see Geetanjali in her. Kuch kuch characters kuch kuch logo ko set nahi hota hai (Some things are not meant to be)."

"Main kabhi audition main believe nahi karta (I don't believe in auditions). I go with my instinct only. That I know. From day one I have liked her acting and I always wanted to cast her as Preeti also in Kabir Singh but hua nahi uss time (it did not work out). That’s long due. I always wanted to work with her. I told her and she also knows that. I told her, ‘Sorry, nothing is bigger than the film. So I’m taking this decision and going ahead with another artist.’ She felt bad but she understood why I was saying that", he added.

In fact, Shahid Kapoor was also not Sandeep's first choice for Kabir Singh. It was Ranveer Singh but he rejected the role saying that it was too dark for him after Padmaavat. The 2019 blockbuster was the Hindi remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial debut Arjun Reddy in 2017. The Telugu film starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the leading roles.

