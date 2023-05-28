Search icon
Hrithik Roshan confirms sharing screen space with Jr NTR in War 2, here's what he said

It is also reported that Ayan Mukerji, who helmed Brahmasta, will direct War 2, the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film has locked its release date as January 24, 2025, as per other reports.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:46 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan in War-Jr NTR/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan has finally confirmed that Jr NTR is a part of the much-awaited War 2, the sequel to the action-packed entertainer War, which was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019 earning over Rs 475 crore at the box office worldwide. Tiger Shroff played the antagonist in the Siddharth Anand directorial.

Speaking to the Bollywood Bubble at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, May 27, the Super 30 actor was asked about associating with the RRR actor for War 2 and his next film Fighter. He said, "I’m very excited. I’m coming after Vikram Vedha with Fighter, very excited about that. Hope you like it as well", without mentioning the sequel or the Telugu superstar's name.

Fighter is also helmed by War director Siddharth Anand and pairs Hrithik with Deepika Padukone for the first time on the big screen. The aerial actioner is slated to release in cinemas on January 25 next year, ahead of Republic Day 2024. When the Agneepath actor was asked further about the update on the film, he stated, "Fighter is nearing completion and we are almost done with it. Yeah, fingers crossed."

On May 20th, the actors dropped major hints about their collaboration on War 2. Hrithik wished Jr NTR his birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace...until we meet". The latter replied, "Thank you sir for your lovely wish!
I’m going to soak in the day today. You should start counting down the days too. Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi...see you soon!".

Recently, it was reported that War 2 will release on January 24, 2025, ahead of India's 76th Republic Day. Ayan Mukerji, who delivered the biggest Bollywood blockbuster last year in the form of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, is reportedly directing the War sequel. The producers Yash Raj Films haven't officially confirmed anything related to War 2 yet. It will be the seventh film in the YRF Spy UIniverse after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

