Bollywood

Housefull 5 release postponed due to VFX issues, here's when Sajid Nadiadwala's Akshay Kumar-starrer will release now

Housefull 5 is being directed by Tarun Mansukhani, who has previously made the romantic comedy Dostana in 2008 and the heist thriller Drive in 2019.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

In June earlier this year, Akshay Kumar had officially announced Housefull 5, the fifth installment in the Housefull comedy franchise. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film's release date was announced as Diwali 2024. But now, Houefull 5 has been postponed due to VFX issues and will ht theatres on June 6, 2025.

The actor shared the official statement rom Sajid Nadiadwala on his social media accounts on Monday, December 4, in which he announced the new release date. It read, "The Housefull franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Housefull 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience. Housefull 5 will now be releasing on 6th June 2025."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tarun Mansukhani made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy Dostana featuring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, and Abhishek Bachchan in 2008. It took a long wait of 11 years before his next film Drive, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, premiered on Netflix in 2019. Now, Tarun is all set to make his directorial comeback after six years with Housefull 5.

Released in 2010 and 2012, Housefull and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan. The third installment Housefull 3, which hit theatres in 2016, was helmed by Sajid-Farhad, and the fourth part Housefull 4, which was released in 2019, was directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankolled all the five films. The details about the rest of the cast and crew details of Housefull 5 haven't been released yet.

