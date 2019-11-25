'Housefull 4', 'Marjaavaan' sound editor Nimish Pilankar passes away at 29; Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet pay condolences

Sound technician Nimish Pilankar passed away today at the age of 29. He is known for his work in the latest films namely Housefull 4 and Marjaavaan. Veteran journalist Khalid Mohamed tweeted the news by writing, "Sound technician NIMISH PILANKAR, aged 29, passed away. Blood pressure shot up leading to brain haemorrhage. Technicians r backbone of Bollywood cinema. But does anyone care? It’s high time the various associations, producers n stars who have more swag than sense did. Right now."

Actor Vipin Sharma quote tweeted Khalid's tweet by writing, "Many techs work overtime n rarely get paid for that. It's terrible. Afraid to lose work they stay quiet n keep working. Many times they may not get fully paid as well while they already accept to work for less money in the first place. Rest in Peace Nimish Pilankar."

A while back Akshay Kumar also tweeted, "Very sad to learn about the passing away of Nimish Pilankar, that too at such a young age. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time"

While Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Nimish Pilankar! he was associated with Marjaavaan..young talent gone too soon .. strength to the family .. #RIPnimish"

He was also a part of the recently released Bypass Road starring Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead role. Several other Bollywood celebrities are paying their condolences to Nimish as he suffered an untimely death at the age of 29.

RIP!