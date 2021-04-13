Here's why Parineeti Chopra wants do her bit 'to portray women better on screen'

One of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood, Parineeti Chopra believes that she has always tried to change the narrative of how women should be portrayed on screen right from her debut film.

Parineeti with her superlative performances in 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl', 'Ishaqzaade', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', among others, has established herself as an effective, unconventional counterpoint to the Bollywood norm that heroines should play a certain type of role and look a certain way. Speaking about the same, Parineeti said, "I strongly feel that actresses have to change the narrative of how women are portrayed on screen. Right from my debut, I have tried to do this. I have always taken it on myself to do something out of the ordinary, not portray the quintessential heroine that Bollywood has tried to depict for ages." Parineeti, through her last three releases 'The Girl On The Train' (TGOTT), 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (SAPF), and Saina, has shown her intent to play diverse roles that brought to screen confident, unconventional heroines who are in control of their destiny. She said, "My last three films - TGOTT, SAPF, and Saina were also an attempt by me to give varied, bold, confident, ambitious heroines to audiences. My next film choices will resonate with this thought process too because I want to do my bit to portray women better." "If all of us are able to change the way women are presented on screen, it will go a long way in changing the perception of girls in our society. Cinema can impact the minds of audiences and so, let us use this medium to affect positive changes in our society," Parineeti said, wishing all the actresses in Bollywood are conscious about how they represent women on screen.