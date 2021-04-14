Hema Malini says THIS about her relationship with Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in viral throwback video

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's personal life has garnered much attention from their fans over the years. While a lot of things are often said, Hema's relationship with her stepsons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, often grabs headlines. Hema herself in a throwback video had once described her relationship with Sunny and Bobby as 'cordial'.

For the unversed, Dharmendra married Hema in the year 1980, at the time, he was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children - sons Sunny and Bobby and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita Deol.

A few years back, at the time of the launch of her authorised biography, Hema had opened up about her relationship with her stepsons and had also narrated an incident involving Sunny.

She had said, "Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened. He was the first person to come to see me at home and he saw that the right doctor is there for the stitches (and removing of the stitches) that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having."

Hema, earlier, had also revealed how after her marriage with Dharmendra, she did not get to spend much time with the veteran actor. In an interview with Spotboye, Hema had said, "I don’t think I want to change anything. I didn't get enough time to spend with Dharam ji since marriage. But that's okay. Whatever time we have together is precious. And I make it a point not to crib. Yeh kyon nahin kiya, woh kyon nahin kiya (Why did you not do this or that)…Why are you late?... I don’t squander my time with my loved ones complaining."

For the uninformed, Dharmendra's families live in Mumbai, while the veteran actor spends abundant of his time at his farmhouse.