Harman Baweja says media wrote 'harsh things' about him in his initial years: 'I'd make sure mom didn’t see papers'

Harman Baweja made his acting debut in the science-fiction romantic drama Love Story 2050 with Priyanka Chopra in 2008. It has taken him fifteen years for people to finally appreciate the actor inside him in Hansal Mehta's latest Netflix series Scoop, in which he plays JCP Harshvardhan Shroff.

After appearing in a few films namely Victory, What's Your Raashee?, and Dishkiyaoon, Harman, the son of director-producer Harry Baweja, quit acting after his movies flopped at the box office and he was constantly compared with Hrithik Roshan due to similarities in their appearances.

Recalling how he felt the media was unjust towards him in his initial years, the 42-year-old actor told Mid-Day, "I feel that the media was absolutely unfair to me. When I had done my first few films, a barrage of harsh and mean things were written (about me). It’s part and parcel of the business, but it hurts when it gets too personal."

He further added how he would make sure that his mother Pammi Baweja wouldn't read negative pieces about him. "There were times when I’d make sure that the papers didn’t come home, or that my mom didn’t see them. I quit because effectively, things didn’t pan out the way they initially (appeared). Today, the same family who avoided reading papers is now looking forward to the next article on me", he said to the portal.

Headlined by Karishma Tanna as the journalist Jagruti Pathak, Scoop is based on the book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, written by the former journalist Jigna Vora who was accused, sent to prison for nine months, and finally acquitted in the murder of a fellow journalist named Jyotirmoy Dey in 2011. The Netflix show also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani in leading roles.



