Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

The latest Netflix series Scoop, directed and created by Hansal Mehta of Scam 1992 and Shahid fame, is being widely appreciated and is earning rave reviews for its powerful storytelling and incredible performances. Karishma Tanna headlines the show as the journalist Jagruti Pathak, accused of murdering another fellow journalist, and her character is based on Jigna Vora whose memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison is the inspiration for the show.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja, Deven Bhojani, and Tannishtha Chatterjee feature in other prominent roles. Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat also plays the pivotal character of Rambha Ma in Scoop. Here's everything you need to know about her. (All images: Tejaswini Kolhapure/Instagram)