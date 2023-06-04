Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Tejaswini Kolhapure plays Rambha Ma aka Chhaya Gada in the recent Netflix series Scoop, headlined by Karishma Tanna.
The latest Netflix series Scoop, directed and created by Hansal Mehta of Scam 1992 and Shahid fame, is being widely appreciated and is earning rave reviews for its powerful storytelling and incredible performances. Karishma Tanna headlines the show as the journalist Jagruti Pathak, accused of murdering another fellow journalist, and her character is based on Jigna Vora whose memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison is the inspiration for the show.
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja, Deven Bhojani, and Tannishtha Chatterjee feature in other prominent roles. Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat also plays the pivotal character of Rambha Ma in Scoop. Here's everything you need to know about her. (All images: Tejaswini Kolhapure/Instagram)
1. Tejaswini Kolhapure started as TV actress and model
Before starting her Bollywood career, Tejaswini Kolhapure, who is married to Pankaj Saraswat and has a daughter named Vedika, made her acting debut on television and did multiple modelling assignments.
2. Tejaswini Kolhapure is Shraddha Kapoor's maasi
Tejaswini Kolhapure is the sister of actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Shivangi Kolhapure, wife of Shakti Kapoor, and mother of
Shraddha Kapoor. This makes Aashiqui 2 star Tejaswini's niece.
3. Tejaswini Kolhapure and Lata Mangeshkar's relationship
Tejaswini Kolhapure's paternal grandmother was the half-sister of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar's father, and hence, she is the niece of the late Bharat Ratna awardee.
4. Tejaswini Kolhapure at Cannes Film Festival 2013
Tejaswini Kolhapure made her Bollywood debut in Anurag Kashyap's unreleased film Paanch and reunited with the director for Ugly, which premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.
5. Tejaswini Kolhapure in Scoop
In Hansal Mehta's Scoop, Tejaswini Kolhapure plays Rambha Ma aka Chhaya Gada, who has been arrested due to Karishma's journalism and hence gives orders to harass her in jail.